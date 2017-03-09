The LCCVI senior girls hockey team will be heading to Stratford for OFSAA next week after their SWOSSAA victory on Wednesday.

The Lancers defeated l’Essor in Tecumseh with a final score of 3 – 1, but coach Sara Krawetz said it wasn’t an easy win against their talented opponents.

“It was a tough game,” she said. “[L’Essor] had the lead in the first and then we were able to come back and tie it up in the second.”

Krawetz said from there, they managed to get a shorthanded goal.

“That was very nice,” she said. “The third one secured it closer to the end of the game.”

Krawetz said going into OFSAA, she’s unsure what to expect as of yet. The number of games they play all depends on how they do on their first day.

“We don’t see many of the teams, you really have no idea what you’re going to come up against,” she said.

The senior girls hockey team aren’t new to OFSAA – Krawetz said they competed last year and did very well out on the ice, making it to consolation championships before losing in overtime.

She has high hopes for the team, but knows competition is fierce at provincial championships.

“The girls held their own last year and played really well,” she said. “We have a solid team so hopefully they can keep playing like they’re playing and pull off some wins like they did last year.”

