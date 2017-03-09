Earle Woolaver, Leva White and MaryBeth Edgar have over 100 years of Scout leading experience among them.

For the three volunteers, their association with the Scouting movement began at different times, but for similar reasons. Each had a child joining Beavers, and with a lack of leaders and an abundance of kids, they decided to sign up and don the Scouting uniform.

And even though their children have long since moved on, they’re still wearing the uniform.

The trio agree the scouting world has changed dramatically over the years since they joined the ranks. Thirty years ago, you could walk in and sign up; but now, those wishing to get involved as a volunteer must a police check and receive certain training.

“You get weekend training, and you get your woggle,” White said as she touches the leather piece fastening the scarf around her neck. “I’ve had this one since ’84.”

White said Scouting was originally for life skills and learning about nature. She wants the kids to have fun while learning. The Scouting experience also offers an opportunity for the young participants to get away from TV and iPad screens, if only for a few hours a week, to experience the world from a different point of view.

“A lot of these kids don’t have a clue what the leaves and trees and animals and stuff like that do,” said White. “I want them to get out and learn about that – our kids don’t know birds… I think that’s important.”

Members of the local Scouting movement go on walks, enjoy camping at places like Camp Attawondaron and offer a helping hand in the community. The organization has also changed its membership complement: boys and girls are now both welcomed into the program.

Woolaver, White and Edgar all have something in common – a love for working with children, and an abiding interest in nature. It takes a certain type of personality for the gig, and each of the leaders brings something different to the table.

Woolaver said 2017 marks his 39th year as a Scout leader – he joined in 1978. Originally from Kemptville, Nova Scotia, Woolaver said he traveled west, and Ontario was as far as he got.

Woolaver is the one who has the local connections. He’s the one with the candy at parades, or who manages to find a massive Canadian flag to use for a larger than life photo.

“He’s our gopher,” White said.

Woolaver said one of the local Scouting movement’s biggest days of the year is Apple Day, where he picks apples and gets the kids to hand them out in the community over a holiday weekend.

Each of the leaders has a special nickname chosen by the children – Woolaver goes by Baloo, and a previous name for him was Chubby. White goes by Rainbow, and Edgar is known as Petals.

Originally from Florence, White joined the movement in Oil Springs in 1982. She said the kids don’t know the leaders’ real names, which can lead to some funny run-ins in the community.

As a teacher, White said the children would sometimes call her by her Scout name at school.

“One day the principal caught this little guy calling me by my Scout name, which was Hawkeye at that time,” she said. “I put my hand up and said ‘that’s my Beaver name, he doesn’t know anything else but that, and it’s very respectful’.”

Woolaver said he was once in a grocery store when a child from Beavers ran up to him, calling him ‘Chubby’.

“His mother started saying, you can’t disrespect that man like that,” Woolaver laughed. “I said he was OK…everyone probably heard it and he was only five or six years old!”

It’s moments like this that makes Edgar smile.

She’s been in Petrolia for 40 years, but was raised east of Reece’s Corners. Years ago Edgar helped out with the local Scouting movement so much that Woolaver convinced her to join the organization.

Edgar said she loves to incorporate music in her activities, something that has been lacking in more recent years.

“They like action songs,” she said.

For the children, Beavers also provides a place to make friends and to gain personal confidence. For the Scouting leaders, all agree that their associations within Scouts have become family-like over the years.

“I really like when we do something and at the end of the night the kids are all smiles,” White said. “That’s what gets me to come out.”

mschilz@postmedia.com