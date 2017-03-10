The Town of Petrolia has four days of fun planned during next week’s March Break.

From March 13-16, Victoria Hall will be presenting both theatrical performances and films for the whole family.

According to a press release, the town will be kicking off the week with Quebec theatre company L’Aubergine, presenting DADA. It is the story of Leopold Minute, a clockmaker who has spent several years repairing and refurbishing wristwatches and clocks for his costumers. Leopold is suddenly rocked to sleep by the hypnotic ticking sounds that fill his shop, where he is lost in a daydream which erupts into absurdity. Leopold expresses the madness through dance, juggling and acrobatics.

Richard Poore, Director of Cultural Services, said he discovered the theatre company through the annual event called Ontario Contact, which Petrolia is hosting this year.

“They were showcasing and I was so taken by their performance and what they presented, I thought this would be great to bring to Victoria Hall,” he said. “It’s very family-oriented.”

Poore said while the show is targeted to a young audience, it can be enjoyed by any age group. There’s a combination of circus, comedy and story-telling.

“It’s just such a wonderful little tale,” he said. “It’s very creative.”

The theatrical event will be presented in both English and French versions throughout the week.

Victoria Hall will also be offering film showings nearing the end of the week. Disney’s Moana will be playing on Mar. 15 while Disney’s Pete’s Dragon will be playing on March 16.

IF YOU GO:

Where: Victoria Hall

When: March 13 at 2 p.m, L’Aubergine, presents DADA (English version)

March 14 at 10 a.m L’Aubergine presents DADA (English version)

March 14 at 2 p.m L’Aubergine presents DADA (French version)

March 15 at 2 p.m Victoria Hall presents “Moana”

March 16 at 2 p.m Victoria Hall presents “Pete’s Dragon”

Cost: $7 each or $22 for group of four (including at least one adult)