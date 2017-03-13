The Petrolia Flyers held their first season-end banquet Saturday at Crabby Joes in Petrolia.

Coach Todd Annett and director of operations Dennis Meston presented new plaques at a ceremony that followed, but a list of previous winners from the former Alvinston Flyers sits on the backs of each one so the team can remember is Junior C roots in Lambton County.

Annett said selecting just seven winners from the group was difficult, especially when all the players worked hard during the season.

“We look at overall attitude and positivity on and off the ice, and the effort that they put out being a team player,” he said. “I wish I could give them all awards.”

Annett said there are a few players who won’t be returning to the Flyers when they begin their second season as a Petrolia team in September. They include team captain Jeremy VanDeven. But about 15 players will be returning.

Annett said despite losses during the season, the Flyers did a great job. He called the playoffs amazing and said the team showed a great amount of commitment and focus with each game.

“We’ve had a young team and we can build with them,” he said. “My expectations are .500 hockey with the boys returning, and hopefully they’re on workout as well throughout the summer.”

An eighth league award of the afternoon was presented to tequipment manager Owen Bray, also known as O’Dawg by the team.

Bray received the Don Brooker Memorial Appreciation Award as a thank you for his services to the team over the last five years.

Award Winners

Roy Caley Memorial Award for Most Improved Player – Mark McNally

Ron Tyler Memorial Scholarship of $500 – Hunter Bryce

Owen Oriet Memorial Award for Most Valuable Defencemen – Carter Campbell

Most Valuable Player – Kole Keating

Rookie of the Year – Curtis Helps

Most Sportsmanlike – Tim Kaldeway

Most Dedicated Player – Zach VanEyk