The Petrolia Squires defeated the Mapleton Minto’s 9-1 Saturday night, taking the series and moving forward to the WOAA Senior AA finals this weekend.

Coach Brad Wright said Mapleton was working with a short bench with some injured players hitting the ice. In comparison, the game showed the depth of the Squires team.

“The guys I had injured I didn’t have to play them, I had a full healthy line-up out there… we went out and played very well,” he said. “It’s nice having as deep a bench as we’ve got.”

The Squires will next be facing off against the Clinton Radars. Wright said they are a team that will challenge them at a new level after sweeping their opponents at the semi-finals.

“We played Clinton last year in the semi-finals and we lost to them in six games,” he said. “They’re a very fast and very skilled team… we’re going to have to be on our game and play good defensive hockey.”

Wright said they won’t be looking to trade punches with the Radars, noting they have a strong power play that could potentially hurt the Squires game.

The puck drops Friday night on home ice.

WOAA Seniors AA Finals schedule:

Game #1 Friday march 17@ Petrolia 8:30

Game #2 Saturday march 18@ Clinton 7:30

Game #3 Friday march 24@ Petrolia 8:30

Game #4 Saturday march 25@ Clinton 7:30

Game #5 Sunday march 26@ Petrolia 7:15*

Game #6 Friday march 31@ Clinton 8:30*

Game #7 Saturday April 1@ Petrolia 7:00*

* if needed