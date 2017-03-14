With Farm Safety Week here, local farmers are spreading the message to ‘Stop, Think and Act’.

Bob Woolvett, chairman of Lambton Farm Safety Association, said the new program sponsored by Esso is being promoted by the group but not only during Farm Safety Week. It’s a year-long campaign.

‘Stop, Think and Act’ reminds those working on a farm to take a moment to gather their thoughts before continuing, think about if they have all the correct tools and training, and to follow proper procedures, said Woolvett.

He said the program can help keep farmers, their workers, friends and family safe in every task they undertake.

“There was a man killed just the other day (near) London,” Woolvett said. “We’re dealing with this stuff all the time… it’s a good program”

The Canada Wide Safety Week is sponsored by the Canadian Agriculture Safety Association (CASA), and this year’s theme focuses on appealing to adults.

While programs are often catered to teaching children about the importance of farm safety, CASA is promoting the idea that even adults need help sometimes too. They are working to share resources across the country when it comes to safety.

Woolvett said they are promoting the safety week in Lambton, but safety is important at all times of the year. They also run other programs throughout the year for kids, including Farm Safety Day and Agriculture in the Classroom. They also hold Breakfast on the Farm to demystify the ideas that those living in the city may have about farms.

