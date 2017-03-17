Alvinston’s Deputy Mayor, Jim Hayter, was killed in a single vehicle collision on Thursday at the age of 70.

The tragic news came just two weeks after his wife, Mary Louise Hayter, a former Alvinston Councillor, died suddenly of an asthma attack at their home on March 2.

Mayor Don McGugan said Hayter was a great family man and a valued member of council who moved to Alvinston many years ago, where he started a plumbing business.

Hayter was on the Alvinston Fire Department for 44 years, and was Fire Chief for 15 years. He was Deputy Mayor of the municipality for the last ten years, and was an active member of the community, receiving the Senior of the Year award in 2015.

“He had several grandchildren and spent a lot of time at the arenas and at the ball park,” McGugan said. “He was always there to help everybody and anybody.”

McGugan said Hayter will be deeply missed in the community.