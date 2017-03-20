The Lambton Attack Girls Hockey Association is giving girls in grades 1 to 5 the chance to try out hockey at no cost in their new program called ‘Try it Skates’ between March 26 and 28.

President of the association, Marcia Stinson, said they are trying to encourage girls to come out and try playing if they have been hesitant in the past.

“The girls have always played with the boys in our area,” she said. “Playing with girls, they might have a better opportunity to touch the puck and be involved in more of the plays.”

Stinson said it will give them the opportunity to boost confidence and socialize with new people. She said girls’ hockey is growing, and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association is working to bring more women not just onto the ice, but as coaches, trainers and those people around the boardroom tables.

“They’re really striving the get more females playing the game, coaching the game, and the administrative part of the game too,” she said.

Stinson said the life skills they get being on a team are valuable later on in life, too. Getting involved younger can also mean retaining more players.

“Girls’ hockey is a different environment,” she said. “Once we get them in the dressing room… their confidence and skills build faster.”

This year, their midget B and novice C teams are heading to provincial championships in Toronto from April 7-9. Stinson said they are holding tryouts for next season starting April 18. For more information, visit www.lambtonattack.com.

IF YOU GO:

When: March 26 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in Alvinston and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Petrolia. March 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Watford.

Cost: Free. Equipment required except mouthguards.

Contact Marcia at 519-331-2399 or Carrie at 519-882-4829 for questions about the program or if you need help locating equipment.