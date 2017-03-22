A new youth and senior drop-in centre will open within a few months at the corner of Robert and Centre streets.

Petrolia council gave its approval on March 13 to the centre, which would offer a common place for both seniors and youth to come together.

A budget of $38,000 has been established, with a municipal commitment of $11,000.

Dave Menzies, director of Facilities and Community Services, said the Oil Heritage District Community Centre had been doing some planning after looking to expand youth programming.

“At the top of the list was creating a youth drop-in centre where kids can come and just hang out, play video games, maybe do some homework and use the computer,” Menzies said.

He said the plan is to open the centre in May, with registration for youth starting in April.

Menzies said the centre would complement Petrolia’s demographics.

“This area will be a spot where those same people can come and relax, have a coffee, sit around the kitchen table and socialize,” he said. “Thera Wagner will be making monthly calendars as well.”

The drop-in centre will service youth from grades six to 10 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with recreation nights on Friday running from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There is a registration fee of $30 for the year that can be paid at OHDCC. Those 55 plus are not required to register or pay a fee and the opening hours will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In a press release, it was noted that a recent survey of 2,000 young people and 70 community representatives involved in youth issues across Canada found that the main concern among youth in rural areas was that there was “nothing to do”. The drop-in centre aims to give both young and old something to do, recognizing that isolation and loneliness are huge factors in hurting the quality of life for seniors.

Menzies said the town has applied for grants and are waiting to hear back on those. They will also be looking at presenting to service clubs and generating fundraising opportunities.

“The biggest issue with youth drop-in centres is a commitment from upper tier government,” Menzies said.

They have also received donations to help offset costs, and they hope support will continue in keeping it running in coming years.

“We were dropped with a gracious donation of $10,000 to get things off the ground,” Menzies said. “It blew us away.”

