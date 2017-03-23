Round One Playoff Preview

The Sarnia Sting are set to square off against the Erie Otters in the first round of the OHL playoffs, with game 1 coming tonight in Erie at 7:00 PM. The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1, Thurs, Mar 23 at Erie – 7:00 p.m.

Game 2, Sat, Mar 25 at Sarnia – 7:05 p.m.

Game 3, Mon, Mar 27 at Sarnia – 7:05 p.m.

Game 4, Wed, Mar 29 at Erie – 7:00 p.m.

Game 5, Fri, Mar 31 at Erie – 7:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6, Sun, Apr 2 at Sarnia – 2:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7, Tues, Apr 4 at Erie -7:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Because of a scheduling conflict, the two teams have agreed to a 1-2-2-1-1 game format. The Sting will host Game #2 of the series on Saturday, March 25th at 7:05 PM. Game #3 is slated for Monday, March 27th at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Join the conversation on Twitter using #SARvsER.

The Otters took the season series against the Sting 3 games to 1, but the Sting’s win was a big one as they became the first team to defeat the Otters in Erie during regulation play on March 4th. The Sting will be looking to upset the Otters who finished as the top team in the OHL with 103 points.

Justin Fazio will need to play a large role if the Sting are going to be successful against the star-studded Otters in the first round. The Sarnia-native finished the 16-17 campaign with a 23-20-3-1 record including a 45-save victory over the Otters on March 4th.

Despite being outscored 22-12 in four contests, the Sting have done an admirable job at even strength against one of the strongest teams in the country. At 5-on-5 the Otters have outscored the Sting 13-10. It goes without saying that the Sting will be looking to keep out of the penalty box and play the majority of this series at even strength.

Players to Watch:

Jordan Kyrou: The Blues’ prospect registered at least one point in each game against the Otters this season. He posted 3 goals and 2 assists in four games played.

Alex Debrincat: In four games against the Sting this season, the OHL’s leading scorer posted 6 goals and 1 assist for 7 points. He scored in all 4 contests.

Drake Rymsha: In just two games against the Otters since joining the Sting, Rymsha has posted a goal and an assist for two points.

Dylan Strome: Strome registered a goal and an assist in his only contest against the Sting this year. The Sting won that game 5-3.

Tickets for Games 2 and 3 are now available online. The Box Office will be open:

Monday – Friday from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday from 10:00 AM – First Intermission

Sunday from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

REMINDER: Tickets are available at the Lambton Mall Guest Relations Kiosk (near Toys R Us) during regular mall hours.