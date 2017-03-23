On a mild Thursday morning, Lynn Eaves, Erica Dimuzio, Charlie Fowler and Dave Welsh are gathering to help out some hunters who often go unnoticed in the wild.

Dimuzio walks into the room holding a red-tailed hawk. The bird’s talons are long and sharp, and while the large bird would strike fear in the hearts of mice, after a brief visit with a few of these birds, and perhaps a quick belly rub, you start to find them more endearing than ever expected.

Dimuzio passes the bird to Fowler, who holds it in his arms almost like a baby, preparing to band its leg. Today they are banding three red-tailed hawks in preparation to release them back into the wild in coming weeks.

“This one had a fractured leg, he was likely hit by a car,” Eaves said. “We took him to Toronto to one of our vets where he had his leg pinned.”

After banding them, they weigh the birds by placing them in a tube. The birds are docile and calm after spending the winter here recuperating. They have strong feet that are held by the volunteers to keep them from injuring themselves or others.

“He’s gotten a lot chubbier,” Dimuzio says as she rubs the bird’s belly with care.

This year marks 26 years since Eaves opened the Bluewater Centre for Raptor Rehabilitation. Eaves received an award of recognition from Plympton-Wyoming Mayor Lonny Napper at the annual Mayor’s Awards in February, but she says she couldn’t do what she does without the help of her beloved volunteers.

Welsh has been volunteering for over a decade, while Dimuzio has been helping out since 2009. Fowler has the most seniority in the room that day, with close to twenty years under his belt.

“I’ve always loved animals and wildlife,” Dimuzio said. “I started doing rehab with mammals out west, and when I came back home, I found out there was a raptor centre.”

Fowler said his interest stemmed from his uncle, who also banded birds decades before.

“He was one of the founders at Hawk Cliff,” Fowler said. “We catch bird of prey… band them, measure them, weigh them and release them.”

Eaves said the winter can be a slow time for the centre, but it’s a good thing after their busiest months in the fall.

“Because young birds are migrating for the very first time…they’re without their parents,” she said. “They’re oblivious to a lot of the dangers out there – the cars and the people.”

Eaves said they get a lot of calls from people who finds birds around the county. Tucked away on Egremont, the rehabilitation centre has been a well-kept secret, but Eaves and the volunteers want more people to know about them. She said their numbers have probably tripled in the last few years because of social media.

“Sometimes you just get a rash of birds,” Welsh said. “We get almost overwhelmed with how many we get.”

Eaves said it’s getting to be more and more difficult to release birds back into the wild. They wait until spring to give them a better chance at survival, usually in an area nearby where they had been found.

“It’s a challenge because plots of land are being bulldozed,” she said. “We’re struggling to find areas to release these guys.”

With less forest, it also means less prey to hunt. This is why so many birds are injured hunting on highways while looking for roadkill.

“They need a suitable hunting area with water nearby,” Dimuzio said.

Besides rehabilitation, the centre also works on educating people, raising awareness about the importance of these birds, as well as fundraising. Eaves said they are holding a raffle on April 1st, with prizes including a handmade quilt and birdhouse.

“Without predators, we would be overwhelmed with prey species, so we have to have that balance,” Eaves said.

“They keep species strong,” Fowler added. “The strongest survive to reproduce.”

