When it comes to fraud, as technology evolves, so do the scammers.

Const. Travis Parsons will be at Boomers Extra this week presenting on senior fraud prevention, but he said it’s not just the elderly that can be swindled.

“Unfortunately fraud in general has been an issue for a while,” he said. “They always seem to come up with new and inventive ways to defraud people from their hard-earned money.”

Parsons said he will be discussing common types of fraud, including phishing scams, the Canada Revenue fraudulent phone calls, as well as romance scams.

Parsons said that in 2015, the Canada Revenue Agency scam had 271 victims, with a total loss of $716,000 in Canada.

“It’s frustrating, a lot of it is outside of Canada which is difficult,” he said. “Several different types of fraud are being utilized.”

While years ago scams could come through the post, now you can receive emails or text messages with links asking to input personal information. Parsons said when it comes to seniors, they may not be fully up to speed with technology, but he aims to help raise awareness on what they can do to protect themselves.

Parsons said the best thing people can do is contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to report incidents.

“They work with international organizations to help prevent fraud,” he said. “They have been successful over the years.”

Parsons said there was a raid on the Nigerian Letters scam where they seized $15.5 million, and 80 per cent of the staff was arrested. It was estimated that the scam had taken in over $120 million from their victims.

“It’s a small dent, but it’s something,” he said.

Parsons said before responding to an email or message from a loved one asking for money, take the time to think before reacting. Speak to the person directly or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

“Common sense goes a long way,” Parsons said. “Slow down and think about what you’re doing, and if you’re not sure call somebody that can give you an answer first.”

