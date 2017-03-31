History lovers rejoice.

Archives Awareness week is kicking off April 3 – 7, and to celebrate Lambton County Archives are inviting local residents to visit the facility free of charge.

Archivist Dana Thorne said this is the third year that Lambton County Archives have taken part in the province wide event.

“We try to do some special events to draw people to the archives and raise some awareness,” she said. “If anyone wants to come see archives, poke around and get a feel of what we’re all about, they can do that free of charge in the first week of April.”

Thorne said the archives are an invaluable resource for those interested in family or local history. They have records ranging from local businesses to individuals in the community, as well as clubs, schools and newspapers from over 100 years ago.

“It’s really important to have a place where all of that information is gathered together and is accessible to anyone who wants to come in and see it,” she said.

Thorne said she hopes to see younger generations engage with the archives more, and they have found an effective way of doing this is through presenting them with historical photographs.

“We can engage younger people by showing pictures of how other towns used to look, so if you see pictures of Petrolia 50 years ago, compared to the same street now to see how that has changed,” she said.

Assistant Archivist Christina Sydorko said when it comes to research of things like family history, it is often something that younger people may not appreciate until a little later on in life.

The archives are a great place to start, and often families will put family photographs there for safe keeping.

“Storing boxes of photos in your home can be a burden,” she said, adding that archiving them means anyone is free to see them if they have the desire to.

Sydorko is currently in the process of archiving her own family’s photographs from the past. She carefully goes over each picture, labeling who is the in the photo and writing a serial number on the back for tracking purposes.

In the archives’ precious vault lies the histories of hundreds of local families from Lambton County. She said by doing this, it keeps the photos in a place where anyone can find them, even a third cousin who may be looking to a write a book one day.

During Archives Awareness Week, two researchers will also be holding a special presentation on April 6 at the archives. Heather Sharpe and Bill Heartwell will be sharing details of the upcoming new books.

Sharpe’s book, A Dollar A Day: Diary of a Live-in Domestic in Small town Ontario, is the life story of her grandmother, Isla Smith, as told through her diaries. Heartwell’s publication, entitled Fairholme: Recollections of the Gurd Mansion, 1874 – 1964, explores one of Sarnia’s most famous mansions and the families that lived within its walls.

“They’ve written some really great local history books, so we’ll get to hear about what they wrote but also how they wrote it,” Thorne said. “I wanted to engage the research aspect…what goes on behind the scenes where you’re writing a book like that.

Heartwell said his book has been in the works for 27 months now. The recently retired architect’s grandfather purchased the Gurd house in 1944.

“That’s where I spent my childhood,” he said. “I sort of realized that this base knowledge of the house and my generation, it’s all going to go, so now’s the time to get it documented.”

What started as a small book of about 70 or 80 pages on the architecture of the home snowballed into something much bigger as his research progressed. He said it all stemmed from a few photographs and an email – now it’s a 560-page book with 375 illustrations.

“Now it’s a social history, and it just ballooned, the connections were unbelievable and unexpected,” he said. “It’s almost all original research.”

Heartwell said he managed to find a wealth of information on Sarnia in the Toronto Reference Library, which saved him a lot of trips. But without the Lambton archives, some of his research may not have been possible.

“The enthusiasm that they have brought to my project has been wonderful, it helps me move forward,” Heartwell said.

IF YOU GO:

When: April 6 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Lambton County Archives in Wyoming

Cost: FREE

For more information visit www.LambtonMuseums.ca/archives

mschilz@postmedia.com