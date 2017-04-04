The Town of Petrolia hosted the first open house for locals to learn more about plans surrounding the Health Care Village and CEEH Master Plan last week. More than 100 people came to the hour-long presentation last Monday to ask questions and offer their own insight.

Petrolia’s Chief Administrative Officer Manny Baron said he was happy to see such an excellent turnout at the event.

“People are quite excited about the idea of a neighbourhood of health,” he said. “I can’t wait – this is huge for Petrolia.”

The Petrolia Hospital hasn’t seen significant upgrades in the surrounding area for some time, and while the work is a long-term process, the partnership between the town and Bluewater Health hopes to create a vision for not just five years from now, but 20 years from now, as demographics in Petrolia and rural surrounding areas evolve.

During the open house, those in attendance were given the opportunity to weigh in. Using display boards that illustrated current research within areas such as services, facilities and values, residents took time placing blue stickers to show what is working, what needs work and what they think is important.

“Community input is integral to the success of this project,” Mayor John McCharles said in a press release. “I was very glad to see so many interested parties attend the open house and offer their feedback.”

Working in conjunction with Toronto based design firm, Dialog, they are looking for opportunities to develop around existing facilities and strengthen connections between amenities and spaces. The joint initiative will be moving towards a broader idea of health and well-being, responding to the local needs through housing and improved access to services.

Bluewater Health’s Chief Executive Officer Mike LaPaine said it’s visionary for a town to come forward and work with a healthcare organization, and while still early in planning, all sides are voicing an excitement for what it could be.

Antonio Gomez-Palacio of Dialog went over different aspects of the plan during the presentation, noting that they aim to be more proactive and look at holistic concepts of health.

He stressed that this is not a plan for construction, a misconception and concern that has been raised among some members of the public.

“We’re not going to just go and build it,” he said.

One resident even expressed concern over his property being expropriated for future building plans, but LaPaine assured the crowd that this was not about construction plans, but about making rural healthcare better than ever before.

LaPaine added that they have no plans to get rid of the hospital that is in place now.

“We need the hospital…We’re looking at needs going forward,” he said, adding they hope to complement what they already have in place.

Baron said they are setting a tentative date for some time in June for a second public open house. He said there has been positive feedback from the community so far, and that will need to be sorted through before making their next steps.

“We want to get some of the feedback the we received and get Dialog to put it all in format,” he said. “Our next step is to listen…see what Dialog has to say and see what the public has said on the panel boards…then we’ll go from there.”