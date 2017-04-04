It’s an exciting time for Lambton County.

The Oil Museum of Canada has been recognized for their work in preserving artifacts pertaining to the earliest days in the Canadian petroleum industry. They were presented with the Petroleum History Society’s Preservation Award for 2016 at the society’s Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony March 29 in Calgary.

Connie Bell, Supervisor of the museum, said they were honoured and surprised at receiving the award. She said they were unaware that they were in the running until receiving an email the week before.

“To have the acknowledgement and support from a group like the Petroleum History Society…it was just such an honour,” she said.

An array of tools and priceless artifacts can be found on display in the museum, something that Bell says is a unique aspect that may have helped them scoop the award. They use interactive audio visual exhibits to engage the community with the earliest days of the petroleum industry in Lambton County.

“We still have the oil wells producing here…and it’s not just the oil history, there are so many things attached to it,” she said.

From drillers who traveled the world bringing back cultural artifacts to the evolution of gas stations – Bell said there are so many different facets, and the Oil Museum delves into many of them right here on their grounds.

“It’s more than just the site of the first well, it’s all the other various aspects,” she said. “People didn’t travel very far back then…the stories themselves are just fascinating.”

The award comes at a time when the County of Lambton and Fairbank Oil Fields pursue a huge project of seeking UNESCO World Heritage Designation for the Oil Springs Industrial Landscape site. The application was just submitted earlier this year for consideration to be included in Canada’s Tentative List for World Heritage Sites.

Bell said the recent recognition will certainly help to further what they do in time.

“It’s more awareness…we are in the news with this UNESCO bid, and perhaps now it’s put us more at the forefront to be acknowledged for our work here,” Bell said. “It comes at a most exciting time.”

