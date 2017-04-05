Healthy teamwork

Petrolia town council and Bluewater Health are to be commended for having proposed a dramatically new and practical way to bring the prevention of illness to the forefront of careful planning ahead for the next 20 years.

This creative and practical team work can become a model for all of Ontario in combining a community's voice and the provincial health care system to tailor both prevention and necessary care to the unique character of the town and its people. Having attended the information session at the VPP on March 27 I am very much in awe of the creative thinking and attention to comprehensive planning demonstrated by those elected to serve the Petrolia community. They and Bluewater Health made it clear that they are very open to public input, and the ultimate delivery modes will be a true reflection of what local people believe will be best for their continued good health and care.

Such teamwork is so refreshing and truly unique! I look forward to the development of new ideas that break the patterns of crisis care; while such care will be there when needed, the commitment to action in the interests of better health through real attention to "well-being" is remarkable.

Petrolia’s leadership holds every potential to become known as Ontario's leader in 21st century health care thinking. Sincere accolades to Petrolia council for what has obviously been very hard work in promoting highly effective planning with the priorities of people in the area at its very core.

Bob Sutton

Camlachie