The Victoria Playhouse has scooped another grant this year to support their upcoming season.

Manager of VPP Marketing, Callandra Dendias, said the $50,000 Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund grant is specifically geared towards marketing and promoting tourism in the area.

She noted that this isn’t the first time the VPP has been the recipient of the OCAF grant, and Dendias said it’s because of a solid staff and volunteer base, in addition to always reanalyzing what they can do differently with each new year.

“We market things differently and never just settle for what works…we want to try new things and new ways to reach people,” she said. “That’s really the beauty of the grant, they give us the freedom to try things out.”

In a press release, it was stated that in 2016, the VPP attracted more than $4.6 million in visitor revenue, seeing around 40,000 guests annually to the area.

With the grant going towards marketing initiatives in radio, print and television, Dendias said they are hoping to attract even more guests for 2017.

“It’s mandated to bring more people to the area,” she said. “Now we can reach out even past the London area… we want to go beyond and it’s neat to have the extra funding to see what we can do.”

Dendias said funding could mean a big social media push, an important aspect of marketing with how technology has evolved.

“It’s exciting for us to just hit a completely new area, especially with it being Canada’s 150th birthday,” she said. “It’s a great time to welcome people to what we do in Petrolia.”