Petrolia’s compost site on Maude Street opened the first day of April for business, but was closed by the time Monday rolled around.

Director of Operations Mike Thompson said the closure came after a notice from the Ministry of Environment, asking to do an inspection of the site.

“They came to the office a couple of weeks ago and we went over a few things as well as a site visit,” Thompson said. “From that, came a report…and from that we decided to close it.”

Thompson said there were multiple factors the led to the closure, including requirements to take samples of compost coming in and out of the site, building a fence around the perimeter, and training for staff.

After some discussion amongst staff at town hall, it was decided to close the site indefinitely.

“We don’t have the resources, the manpower nor the money to comply with what they need,” he said. “It was a difficult decision but we’re in the process of figuring out alternatives for residents.”

While Thompson said he doesn’t see the site opening again this year, it could be something they look at down the road should resources become available.

“We will bring something to the public…we’ve told everyone to stay tuned for another avenue to take their compost,” he said.

