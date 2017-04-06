Sydnie Welsh is heading off to France this week, returning to Vimy Ridge where she once worked as a guide.

But this time around Welsh will be alongside up to 28,000 other people at the 100th anniversary ceremony of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The young policy analyst has been living in Ottawa for just over 10 years. She moved to the capital from Petrolia to study international studies and modern languages at the University of Ottawa, which soon led her to an experience of a lifetime.

Welsh first went to Vimy Ridge in January 2010 through FSWEP, a federal student jobs placement website. She was selected for an opening with a job at Veterans Affairs, and headed off to Vimy where spent four months working, doing extensive training upon arrival.

“It was about a week of intense training, we had two historical scholars that teach you all the history… not just of Vimy but of the surrounding battles and how things progressed,” she said.

“We had this giant four-inch, three-ring binder full of everything you need to know.”

Military scholars taught the guides intricate details of wartime – from how the battles were planned, to how trenches and tunnels were dug so the Canadian soldiers could evade their enemy.

Welsh now insists that Vimy Ridge is a place everyone should visit at some point in their life.

“It’s just such an amazing experience for Canadians,” she said. “To really understand that part of our history… and the monument itself is very striking.”

Welsh said one of the great things about her position as a guide was the flexibility she was allowed to design tours. Welsh took to speaking about what the events meant to the history of Canada and how the Battle of Vimy Ridge was a turning point for Canada as a nation.

“I’m a big political and history nerd… hence my Ottawa living,” she laughed.

During her time as a guide, she had provided tours for many school groups from around the world. Welsh said she and the other guides also had regular guests that frequented the site, sharing stories and reflecting on what it meant to them personally.

“We had a lot of French locals as well. It’s bizarre to say, but the site itself is beautiful,” Welsh said. “It’s a big open area and a lot of people from surrounding towns would come to walk during the day.”

When she heard about an opportunity for former guides to return to Vimy for the 100th anniversary of the battle, Welsh jumped at the chance. She said she had been longing to visit again since her work placement seven years ago.

“It was kind of a dream to go back… but it didn’t really seem feasible because I was traveling for work,” she said. “Life gets in the way and you can’t always just pick up and go to France.”

Her trip back will have her helping out with VIP guests on Saturday, and while Welsh isn’t certain what exactly that means, she’s ecstatic to see what will come. She said it’s still surreal to that she’s having the opportunity to return to Vimy.

“I don’t have a lot of details just yet,” she said. “They’ve told me I’ll be assisting the VIPs that will be attending… I’m not sure who that will be but it adds another layer of intrigue to the event.”

Welsh said the last time she was there she gave a tour to the Canadian ambassador to Belgium.

“That was really a unique experience,” she said. “Being a student of international relations, any time I get to enter the world of diplomacy is pretty great for me.”

Welsh said she’s ecstatic to have the opportunity to be at the ceremony. Her initial time there gave her a deeper understanding of the war, something that a textbook just can’t do, especially when living so far from the physical sites. She said the people involved become less anonymous when you are standing at the memorial reading the names of those who died in battle; it put a lasting impression on her.

“Learning about the wars growing up, you’re very disconnected from them, you really can’t picture what it was like,” she said. “Now I’ve developed this connection with the site and the history… it brings it home for you that reading about it in a book just can’t do.”

