Sunday marked 100 years since the start of The Battle of Vimy Ridge – a battle that brought Canada together not only in grief but also in national pride.

Petrolia residents gathered at Victoria Park to pay their respects to those who fought and lost their lives in the battle – those in attendance included local politicians Mayor John McCharles, MP Marilyn Gladu and MPP Bob Bailey, as well as the parents of the late Cpl. Brent Poland, killed 10 years ago Afghanistan on April 8, 2007.

April 9 was the single bloodiest day in Canadian military history – 3,598 were killed and 7,004 were wounded – and is considered a key event in the coming of age for Canada. At home, every child learned of the sacrifices being made abroad, and Canada was recognized across the globe for their tireless efforts at Vimy. The events at Vimy contributed Canada’s eventual autonomy among the family of nations.

Petrolia’s Gene Smith, a war veteran, stood before the crowd Sunday and told the story leading up to the Battle of Vimy Ridge, where soldiers received just seven weeks of training before being thrown into battle.

He reminded onlookers that war is never the answer – despite sometimes being necessary at times, it is a brutal and destructive thing that causes only grief among those involved.

“There is no such thing as a good war,” he said.

Across the Atlantic, several Lambton County natives joined tens of thousands at Vimy Ridge, including Sydnie Welsh, daughter of local municipal councillor Liz Welsh.

Sydnie Welsh attended as a guide, where she escorted VIP guests, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Governor General as well as members of the royal family.

