Lambton OPP responded to an early morning single vehicle collision on Tuesday April 11 which resulted in an arrest.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. police found that a 2006 Saturn had struck a cross-walk signal post on the corner of Petrolia Line and Greenfield Street.

The driver was identified as 31 year old Krystal Luker of Petrolia, who was arrested and charged with alleged impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to provide a breath sample. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Mike Thompson, Director of Operations for the Town of Petrolia, said staff were in early Tuesday morning to help clean up the site of the crash. For now, pedestrians are being asked to use caution when crossing at this intersection.

“The south pole was sheared right off of the ground,” Thompson said of the crash site.

He noted it was lucky that the vehicle didn’t hit the nearby brick building, or hurt anyone in the process.

He said that Bluewater Power crews were out to assess the damage, making a list of materials needed to make the necessary fixes.

“They have to actually order the pole…so we don’t know how long that will take at this time,” Thompson said.

At this time Thompson said the cost of the damage is unknown.

