Students at St. Philip Catholic School in Petrolia are being given the opportunity to hit the green this year.

Teacher and avid golfer Gregory Vandenberg has been collecting used golf clubs and other equipment to give students a swing at the sport. He said he talks to his students about the sport frequently, sharing clips from Masters week.

“Some students didn’t even know that we had a golf course here in Petrolia,” he said. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for them to take up a new skill… not many towns have a golf course.”

Vandenberg said one of the biggest obstacles in getting kids involved in the sport is the cost. Equipment, lessons and a membership to a golf course can equal an expensive hobby. His aim was to eliminate some of that cost and in turn get more students on the green.

They have also connected with local pro Bob Metcalfe and the Heritage Heights Golf Club in hopes of getting a program going for the kids.

While golf certainly doesn’t make a regular appearance in most curriculums, Vandenberg said what you learn on a golf course goes beyond just playing the sport.

“I love golf for many reasons,” he said, noting that there are several factors inherent to golf that can be beneficial to young people.

“You’re your own referee, so it’s all about honesty…you are surrounded by the community and you have to interact and learn to speak with adults,” he said.

He said there’s also a certain decorum in golf, and so youth are taught to control their emotions and to remain focused.

“All of those things really help kids… both in school related instances and life in general,” he said.

Golf also makes a great off-season sport for those who play hockey during the winter months. And living in a major hockey town, this is a huge benefit to those kids.

Vandenberg said this is what helped them come up with their slogan – ‘let’s make golf Petrolia’s summer sport’.

So far, he said the kids have been showing excitement towards the idea of learning a new sport. He’s hoping once they have Bob Metcalfe come in for a lesson, it will spark even more interest among the kids.

“I really think it’s working out – they’re talking about trying it out in the summer time, talking about going with grandparents,” he said. “They’re excited to learn something new.”

mschilz@postmedia.com