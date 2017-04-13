April marks BeADonor month, a campaign that works to raise awareness on organ and tissue donation registration, and Bluewater Health is taking part to work towards growing those registration rates in Sarnia-Lambton area.

According to Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN) 47 per cent of Sarnia’s eligible population is registered as organ donors, and 49 per cent of Lambton County is registered. This places the community ranking at 31st and 17th respectively out of 179 communities in Ontario, according to a press release.

Despite a high ranking, Dr. Glenna Cuccarolo says it’s still important to raise awareness, letting people know what it means to be an organ donor and how that could positively impact others, as one donor can save up to eight lives.

“That way they’ll be able to make their wishes before they don’t have a chance to speak for themselves,” she said. “Organ donation saves lives, and it also improves the lives of others.”

Cuccarolo said there are a number of people who are dying while waiting for an organ transplant, and with a shortage of donors, there is a great need to promote and encourage registration. It is a selfless gift that can be given, and they hope to inspire more conversation around organ donation over the month of April.

Statistics on BeAdonor.ca show that 31 per cent of Ontarians are registered donors – that’s 3.7 million out of a possible 12.1 million. There are currently almost 1,600 people in Ontario waiting for an organ donation, and 13,300 Ontarians have received lifesaving organ transplant since 2003.

“It’s a big contribution that they would be making,” she said.

Cuccarolo pointed out that it’s important to check you are indeed a donor, as signed paper donor cards are no longer used in Ontario.

“Now it’s all been converted over into a computerized system and is done through driver’s license or health card,” she said. “Promoting that knowledge is also important.”

This month, Bluewater Health will be holding information sessions every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Atrium. For those in Petrolia, there will be a booth with information and an opportunity to register at Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital on April 25 at 2 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to become a donor can do so when they next renew their government issued ID, or can do it online with your OHIP card at www.BeADonor.ca/campaign/BluewaterHealth.

