Petrolia will be taking part in a national celebration of Canadian arts this month. April 19 marks Canadian National Film Day, where hundreds of venues across the country will be screening Canadian-made films free of charge.

Director of Marketing Laurissa Ellsworth said this is the first time the town has taken part in the event, after Coun. Mary-Pat Gleeson brought it to her attention as a potential opportunity.

“[Venues] were showing films at no charge for Canada 150, so we thought we would go ahead and join the fun,” she said.

The Victoria Playhouse will be presenting a film called The Grand Seduction, directed by Don McKellar. Set in a small fishing community in Newfoundland, residents work to charm and convince their local doctor to continue serving the area.

Ellsworth said the town selected this film out of list of hundreds – but this one struck them in particular because of its small-town roots with healthcare on the forefront – something they have dealt with in the past.

“It was difficult to choose…but this one we liked the sounds of because it’s a small town in Newfoundland and they have to do whatever it is they can do to try and make this young doctor stay,” she said. “We thought it would be an interesting watch.”

The free event runs will be running on April 19 at 7 p.m., and Ellsworth said with successful film turnouts in the past, it could potentially become a new tradition for the Victoria Playhouse.

“Getting people out and having some popcorn and watching a movie…we could consider moving into something like this,” she said.

Ellsworth said when it comes to Canadian content, its hugely important in getting it out there to an audience.

“It’s about who we are, and it sometimes get overshadowed by movies with larger budgets from other places,” she said. “To me it’s just such a great opportunity to showcase a film that some people may not have heard of.”

Ellsworth said those interested in attending can reserve free tickets in advance by calling the box office or by going online.

IF YOU GO:

When: April 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Victoria Playhouse

Cost: FREE

