The Town of Petrolia has announced a special compost day that will be held to celebrate Earth Day and give residents a chance to offload any yard and garden waste.

The good news comes after the Maude Street compost site was closed indefinitely earlier this month after an inspection by the Ministry of Environment.

In a press release, it was noted that Mayor John McCharles asked staff to come up with a solution after the closure of a facility that he calls integral to the community.

“It’s incredibly positive that staff was able to provide this opportunity to home owners as they work toward a more long-term solution,” he said.

The town aims to keep green initiatives as a top priority, and Mike Thompson, Director of Operations for the town, said an opportunity to dispose of compost is key in keeping Petrolia beautiful.

Town staff are currently working to find a more permanent solution to the issue.

Waste being accepted on Earth Day at the Waste Management Petrolia Site include leaves, grass clippings, garden waste, tree limbs and branches not exceeding four inches in diameter, hedges, shrubs, woody plants, logs and stumps.

Items that will not be accepted include waste and recyclables, sod, soil, sand or stones.

IF YOU GO:

When: April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 4485 progress Drive