If you’re not afraid to get a little dirty, the Oil Heritage District Community Centre is looking for participants to take part in this year’s Fourth Annual Oil Slick Mud run on June 3.

Wellness Coordinator Joshua Poore said since they first began hosting the obstacle course race, popularity has grown. Last year’s event saw over 60 people take part, and this year he said he hopes for even more.

Poore said this year’s race will include new obstacles for competitors to tackle, including a teeter-totter event, a giant wall that participants will have to scale, as well as mud pits that will require an army crawl to get through.

Bourque Renovations constructed the obstacles for the race while Lambton Home Building Centre donated the materials.

“They’ve helped us out a ton,” Poore said.

After taking part in popular events like Tough Mudder, Poore said they decided to bring something similar to Petrolia.

“Fitness challenges are trendy right now, I think a lot of people like getting outdoors and doing fun fitness activities instead of staying indoors, especially in the summer time,” Poore said. “It’s a fun community event that everyone can do…it’s important to just promote a healthy lifestyle and have fun doing it.”

Poore said that fitness doesn’t have to mean running on a treadmill – he said there are lots of different ways to get and stay fit. Getting people excited about being active comes from events like this, getting people outside during prime weather conditions.

“If people have a fun goal to strive for, it helps them to work out in the lead up to that event,” he said. “It’s definitely a part of making Petrolia healthier – that’s our main goal.”

While the event is restricted to those 13 years and older, a muddy kids’ obstacle course will be offered for those aged 5 – 13 free of charge.

IF YOU GO

When: June 3, 2017 and 10 a.m.

Where: Oil Heritage District Community Centre

Cost: $30 per person before April 29, $35 after April 29. Registration secures participants an official t-shirt and a Petrolia Pizzafest coupon.

