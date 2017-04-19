The Canadian Cancer Society is holding their Second Annual Daffodil Dip this month at the Sarnia Riding Club, where participants will be taking the plunge, running into the chilly waters of Lake Huron.

Community Fundraising Specialist Paula McKinlay said April marks their daffodil month, and volunteers will be working in the community to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer.

“As part of that campaign, we came up with something different and unique using the beautiful bodies of water that we live on,” she said. “On the count of three, we all run in.”

McKinlay said last year’s event had 25 dippers, including herself. They had fun with it, some of the participants had beach balls, floaties and zinc on their noses.

“I can’t tell people to come out and participate if I don’t do it myself,” she said. “I’ve had some people challenge me in the volunteer group…so I will be jumping in with my 11-year-old!”

She noted it’s a pretty quick event, with some seeing how long they can stand being in the cold water, even swimming out into the depths of the lake.

“Last year it was crazy, the waves were so high and while the water was fine, the air was cool,” she said. “Afterwards we go into the hot showers and saunas and make our way into the club where there’s soup available.”

All dippers are encouraged to fundraise prior to the event, and will receive a t-shirt after braving the cold.

Something new about this year’s event is that anyone who may not be able to take part in the dip but still want to show their support is welcome to come and watch others take the plunge.

“For $20 they can get a soup luncheon and a donation receipt,” she said.

Money raised will be going towards local patients and their families living with more than 100 different types of cancer, funding life-saving research and support services.

McKinlay said inspiration for the dip came when thinking about everything a cancer patient endures. She said spending a few moments in frigid water is nothing in comparison.

“A cancer patient’s journey is much more difficult than that, and this is the least we can do,” she said.

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday April 22. 10 a.m. registration with the dip at 11 a.m.

Where: Sarnia Riding Club

Cost: $40 pre-registration or $60 at the table. Families of four can pre-register for $120 or $200 the day of event. Children five and under do not need to register.

For more information visit www.cancer.ca/daffodildip