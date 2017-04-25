Discovery Travel Petrolia may have just opened their doors on the town’s main street earlier this month, but Travel Consultant Jen Langstaff and Associate Agent Michelle Harris want clients to know they are simply continuing a tradition of travel.

First Step Travel opened two years ago, but closed their doors in March. Langstaff and Harris worked for the previous owner, and had a passion to continue in the world of travel consulting.

“We’ve rented the same place and kind of rolled forward with a new name,” Langstaff said.

The walls are lined with shelves that hold hundreds of magazines to browse trips, with different price ranges, tours and information.

The name Discovery holds a double meaning for the business, reflecting not just the history of Petrolia but also the idea of discovering new and exciting places through travel and tourism.

Langstaff said she’s been in the industry for about six months, but travel became a huge part of her life at an early age because her father served with the Canadian armed forces.

“I always liked moving around, I loved to discover and see new things, and learn how other people lived,” she said. “For me it’s the people, I want to just see other people and how they live and just experience that.”

Both said when it comes to traveling to other parts of the world, they have became more aware of what Canadians have and how fortunate Canadians are as citizens.

Harris said she is always on the hunt for new and exciting trips. With a keen interest in garnering new life experiences, she’s always searching to learn more. Harris has a specialty in Norwegian travel and has been working in the industry for several years now.

“It’s a big thing, going to different places,” Harris said. “I went to Belize with my kids, and the people live in train cars or sea cans… that’s their house.”

But doing the job right doesn’t just boil down to a love of travel and culture. Both Langstaff and Harris are certified through the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO). This means they’ve taken exams and are constantly upgrading their skills and knowledge.

Langstaff said it’s important for people to know that booking with a TICO-registered agent is a priority. It means their trip is safe, and ensures the protection of consumers when purchasing trips with Discovery Travel Petrolia.

Their new business is hosted by the agency The Travel Agent Next Door, who also hosted the previous business, First Step Travel. So if you booked a trip with First Step Travel prior to their closing, Langstaff said they are taking care of all of those clients – the trips booked previously will still go on as planned, they have simply been moved into their hands.

Besides being TICO-certified, they also offer an autism-friendly program and have partnerships with companies like Royal Caribbean.

“Anywhere in the world you want to go, we can send you there,” Langstaff said.

Discovery Travel Petrolia will be holding its official grand opening on May 1 from from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can expect refreshments and lots of draws, including a chance to win a trip to Punta Cana, said Harris.

“We’ll have a draw box out and people can put in their names,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

mschilz@postmedia.com