Ruth Leitch developed a fascination with photography at a young age. With an aunt who would take pictures and bring back the developed shots on the following visit, Leitch was completely smitten with the ability to capture moments.

“I thought it was absolutely wonderful,” she said.

Leitch’s first camera was a Kodak; it took black and white pictures, and was primitive in comparison to the digital Canon she now uses.

The 83-year-old was born in Middlesex, but moved to Alvinston at age of 21, where she’s lived ever since. She worked as a reporter and photographer for the Glencoe-Alvinston Transcript Free Press and The Petrolia Topic for over 35 years, and her love for taking photographs has stayed with her long after retirement.

Under the guidance of Charlie Whipp, who owned The Advertiser-Topic from 1962 to 1979, Leitch learned to develop her own film. Before the age of digital, she transformed a clothing closet into a dark room.

“Charlie taught me a lot of things,” she said.

During her career with community newspaper Leitch has snapped photographs of major Canadian political figures, including Prime Minister Joe Clark, Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and long-time Progressive Conservative John Crosbie.

Once she was done working in the newspaper business, Leitch continued to take photos purely for the pleasure. She said she often wanders around the countryside, taking photos of old barns, houses, windmills and wildflowers. This is where she finds her inspiration. Some photographers she looks up to include Freeman Patterson and the locally loved and world-renowned Larry Towell.

This year, Leitch has published her first book of photos, titled ‘Outside My Window’. It was an unexpected event, but one that came after her grandson asked for a collection of her photographs.

“I said, well, I could make a book, and he said ‘you do that Grandma, you can do it,’” she said. “So, I did.”

Flipping through the book, Leitch has included photos of nature, farmland, family, friends and even buildings that have since disappeared from Alvinston’s landscape. She has included a photo of the old coal yard, which has since been replaced by townhouses, as well as the old fire hall. In many ways, it’s a blast from the past, offering up images that locals will fondly recall.

But Leitch said some of the photographs are also a reminder of days gone past, and how the way of life in Lambton County’s communities has changed so drastically within her lifetime.

“I put some of those old photos in so we remember, we’ve got it pretty good,” Leitch said.

She chose the title ‘Outside My Window’ because many of the photos were taken within a certain radius of where she’s lived.

“It’s not exactly that I can see all of it from my window, but some of it I can… the birds, the trees,” she said.

While she calls the book a bit of a surprise, she’s happy with how it turned out, and has even considered working on a second book, in which she hopes to include more writing and poetry.

“At first it was work, and then it ended up being lots of fun,” she said. “It’s encouragement to do another one.”

The book is a tribute to Canada on the country’s 150th birthday, and part of the proceeds will be going towards local dragon boat racers team, Breast Buddies. Leitch said she hopes people will look at the photos and realize there is so much to see and love just outside their window.

“I want people to see that we have such a beautiful place where we live, Canada is so beautiful,” she said.

To be a good photographer, Leitch said it has nothing to do with the eye of the camera, but with what you choose to see with your own eyes. In other words, it’s all about perspective.

“Lots of people look outside and all they see is a dull old day… I see a lot of things before I see that,” she said. “People ask me for advice, and I tell them once they get done taking the picture, turn around and see what’s behind you.”

Leitch will be holding a book signing at the Alvinston Library on Thursday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.





