Bluewater Health has received a $7.5 million grant from the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care. The funding is set to be used towards the Petrolia hospital’s redevelopment and infrastructure plans.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday morning on the steps of the historic Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital.

Mike Lapaine, President and CEO of Bluewater Health, said with healthcare demands continuing to grow, the grant will offer a continuation with planning and ensure a significant investment into Petrolia’s hospital in coming years.

Lapaine said planning currently revolves around future volumes; he said they predict there will be major renovations and possible new construction to facilitate flow and be more in tune with today’s healthcare environment.

“The nature of how hospitals operate over the last 50 to 100 years has changed considerably,” he said. “Today we see a lot more ambulatory care…a hospital of this age wasn’t designed for that.”

Lapaine said needs for long-term and continuing care are going up with the aging population – the 65 plus population is expected to double over the next two decades.

“We’ve looked at demographic data, what is predicted for the next 20 to 30 years we’re ensuring that we set up services that will service those populations,” he said.

Lapaine noted that the last major renovations for Petrolia’s hospital were over 35 years ago. He said the current emergency department was designed at a time where there were approximately 7,000 visits per year, now there are 22,000.

“Clearly it’s not designed adequately for what it does today, and this redevelopment should address some of those inadequacies,” he said.

Planning is expected to take two years, with hopes to begin works in 2019, but Lapaine said this estimated date would mean they are on a fast track; the level of complexity in redeveloping a hospital takes considerable time and effort.

“What we hope to get out of this is a master plan so we know where we’re headed in the future,” he said.

Lapaine said the secured funding offers them a good head start in their upcoming works, but at this time they aren’t certain of the magnitude of what it would take to ideally redevelop the site.

“It’s an affirmation by the ministry that they are supportive of rural health delivery, so time will tell,” he said.

Mayor John McCharles said he was delighted to hear the news of the grant, especially after previous years of uncertainty surrounding their hospital. With so many small communities struggling to stay afloat, he said having a hospital in a community like Petrolia is a unique feature.

“We’ve always had a little bit of a concern about the future of our hospital, but this actually stabilizes the hospital for the long-term,” he said. “We’re very fortunate here in Petrolia to have our hospital and be able to stabilize with provincial funding from our government.”





