The first week of May marks mental health week, and events held by the Canadian Mental Health Association are taking place in both Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham to raise awareness.

Some of those events include anti-bullying day on May 1, information booths at schools as well as presentations and a SafeTALK training session.

CMHA are holding a national campaign called ‘Light It Up’, which will see several Canadian landmarks across the country light up in green.

Paula Reaume-Zimmer, Integrated VP of Mental Health and Addiction for Bluewater Health, said that when it comes to mental health, rural areas like Petrolia are working to expand services through local health care, including The Family Health Team.

“In the rural communities the focus will be on primary healthcare and mental health services joining together,” she said.

The week aims to promote conversation and fight stigma, and while Reaume-Zimmer said Lambton County has a lot to offer for mental health and addiction services, most communities are looking to enhance and expand those services for youth, including preventative care.

“Certainly the Ministry of Health have identified that as a priority population,” she said. “More than 70 per cent of mental illness happens during the adolescent and young adult years – those are prime years that we can introduce healthier coping skills and healthier ways of managing stress.”

She said this week helps to continue the momentum in talking about mental illness and sharing personal experiences without fear of judgement or ridicule, and in turn giving others a chance to learn more about mental health and addiction.

“Through campaigns like Bell let’s talk and mental health week, we continue to normalize mental illness and that we know that it’s quite common to deal with,” she said, adding that seeking help sooner can help to avoid chronic illness later in life.

Working in mental health and addiction services for the last 23 years, Reaume-Zimmer said she’s seen the culture shift tremendously.

“It’s shifted to a culture of hope,” she said. “Twenty-three years ago we saw individuals…and the opportunities for recovery and returning back to their lifestyle…we were more skeptical that was going to happen in the past.”

Now with earlier intervention and less stigma to face, more individuals are returning to school and moving back into professional careers.

“There’s much more hope in that being a possibility, even when you’re confronted with a mental illness,” she said.

Reaume-Zimmer noted that mental health has been a part of the conversation during talks around healthcare expansions in Petrolia over the next 10 to 20 years. She said they are hoping to extend core services currently offered through Bluewater Health and their partners.

“The opportunity to provide outreach to the hub is definitely part of the plan,” she said.

Events:

Monday May 1st

· Chatham

o Staff Pancake Breakfast

o Anti-Bullying Day at ESPC – Information Booth set up

o Information booth set up at UCC

o CMHA/AOM Services Presentation for Youth Job Connection program

· Sarnia

o Staff Pancake Breakfast

o Speaker’s Bureau Presentation at Rebound

o Information booth at Parent’s ‘Reaching Out’ event hosted by Rebound

Tuesday May 2nd

· Chatham

o Blackburn Radio Morning Show interview with Alan Stevenson

o Vision Board Activity during lunch (Wellness Committee event)

o Stress Busting event at John McGregor Secondary School

o Staff Photo Op with CKHA for Shine Green Campaign

Wednesday May 3rd

· Chatham

o Speakers Bureau presentation at 1pm for staff

· Sarnia

o Blackburn Radio Morning Show interview with Alan Stevenson

o LKDSB Student Senate Stress Busting Conference

Thursday May 4th

· Chatham

o Information booth set up at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) 8:30-4:30pm

· Sarnia

o Enbridge Family Safety Night

Friday May 5th

· Chatham

o SafeTALK training at United Way – 9am-12pm (Put on by SPECC-K Committee)

Additional Events:

· Light it up… Shine Green for Mental Health campaign

o CKHA and BWH

o Municipality of Chatham Kent

o Chatham Kent Children’s Services

o Mental Health Network

o Bluewater Bridge Staff – Wearing Green and Green Ribbons

· Get Loud social media campaign and promotion #GetLoud

· Poster contest in partnership with the Chatham-Kent Children’s Services- winner to be revealed after mental health week and displayed at AOM and CKCS (deadline is May 8th)

· Table display in waiting areas with resources and promo materials for clients throughout the week