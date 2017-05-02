The Lambton Young Theatre Players have taken the stage this week, performing a new adaptation of The Three Musketeers by local playwright Bethany Lawrence.

The fun-filled play is set in 18th Century France, and is known for being one of the most loved stories of all time. It will feature a cast of 21 talented young actors and actresses from across the county, portraying colourful characters that find themselves in interesting circumstances.

In a press release, Director Nancy Keys said they’ve assembled an excellent and talented cast for the show, ranging in age from nine to 18.

“We have lots of newcomers, and a few senior players who will be with us for the last time on stage,” she said. “The show is high energy with a fair amount of comedy – Bethany Lawrence has written a terrific script for us.”

Keys said the Petrolia based theatre company takes pride in bringing young people to the stage and featuring original scripts and local talent.

“We think it’s important to encourage and develop local playwriting that supports youth theatre,” she said.

School matinees are being held at the Sarnia Library this week, and the show will be open to the public for Friday and Saturday performances.

IF YOU GO:

When: May 5th at 7 p.m., May 6th at 2 p.m.

Where: Sarnia Library Theatre, 124 Christina St.

Cost: Students (under 18): $8 Adults $15