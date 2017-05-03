Petrolia’s Rec Room officially opened its doors on Monday; the youth and seniors drop in centre is located at the corner of Robert and Centre Street and Program Coordinator at The Centre, Thera Wagner, said the space will be a real asset to the community.

While the Oil Heritage District Community Centre has offered recreation nights for youth on Fridays and Boomers Extra for seniors on Thursdays, Wagner said she had hopes for expansion of programs.

“It came to light just in January, but it’s been in my head for the last ten years,” Wagner said of the idea.

With limited space at the Centre, the offered space on Robert Street made this possible, as well as multiple donations from members and businesses of the community. She said there will always be two staff on at all times at the drop in centre, and those who come can take part in activities, socialize with one another or do their own thing.

“It provides a safe and supervised area for seniors and youth to come,” Wagner said. “There’s different things that they can come and participate in, or if they don’t want to, that’s ok too, they can come and just hang out.”

Wireless internet has been provided by the Lambton Central Petrolia Optimists, furniture has been donated by local families, and $10,000 was given to the cause by Mike Fiddick and Max Fiddick of Fiddick’s Nursing Home.

Wagner said the community has had a great reaction to the recent opening.

“So far it’s been wonderful…everyone that’s come through today can’t say enough positive things about this,” she said. “It’s a great asset to the town.”

A calendar of activities has been set out for May, including tournaments, team building activities and craft nights like DIY bath bombs. In the basement, you can also find a games room to enjoy board games or video games, as well as air hockey and foosball.

Wagner said they will be forming a youth committee this month to help decide on future activities.

“They will come together and help plan…so that the youth have a say in what they’re wanting to do,” she said.

She said she looks forward to seeing more youth and seniors come together to meet new people and make new friends.

The youth drop in centre is open to those in grades six to 10, while those aged 55 and over are welcome to drop in during senior hours. They are also planning on hosting intergenerational evenings where seniors and youth can mingle and teach each other things, from how to knit to how to use social media platforms.

Hours of operation for youth:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday rec nights at the Centre will continue from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Seniors:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.





mschilz@postmedia.com