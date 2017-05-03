Old cameras, television sets and computer monitors. These are just some of the items that have filled a large steel container outside of the Baden Powell house.

Over the weekend, scouts collected e-waste from local residents and businesses in an effort to raise money for a summer trip to Quebec.

Scout leader Jeff Harvey said this will be the third year they take the scouts to Camp Tamaracouta, just northwest of Montreal.

“It’s a phenomenal scout camp,” he said, adding that the week-long trip will include outdoor activities like canoeing, kayaking and building their own rafts.

This is the first time they have gathered e-waste to raise funds, but Harvey said it seemed like a great idea that will not only help them pay for transportation to the camp, but will also help the environment.

Harvey said they’ve had some great support from the community, with local businesses offering up their old pieces of technology for the cause. The e-waste collected will be sold to be ground down, retrieving any precious metals within.

“It’s a good program,” he said. “We’ve got seven or eight skids of old PCs coming.”

Over just a couple of days, Harvey said they have seen some interesting stuff come through, including old radios, tape decks and now ancient cell phones.

“It’s pretty amazing what’s showing up,” he said. “It’s a bizarre trip down memory lane.”

