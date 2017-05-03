Burlington based artist Tammy Hext will be debuting a collection of colourful paintings this week at Victoria Hall.

Born in Wyoming, she’s been invited back to Lambton County to share her pieces of work; the title of her art show is appropriately titled ‘Vibrant Vistas’.

After growing up just next door to Petrolia, Hext went to the University of Guelph where she studied fine art. But before this, she found her artistic passion at LCCVI, where she was taught by Ariel Lyons and Jane Austen.

“That got me into…and my dad had a good friend, Brian Richardson…we visited his studio,” she said. “Those are the three people that really got me into liking art.”

Now the award-winning artist has had her art included in private collections in Canada, America, the Philippines and Australia. She aims to keep her work spontaneous, garnering an appreciation for the paint.

Hext said her medium of choice is oil – she paints all prima, which means painting wet on wet using the impasto technique. Her technique aims to celebrate the medium of oil, creating texture that allows the viewer to see the brushwork.

“Before the paint dries, I try and finish the painting all in one sitting, or within a week I try to finish,” she said. “I don’t mix solvents into the paint, I just mix straight out of the tube…and paint with a pallet knife or a brush.”

Hext describes her style of work as expressionistic; she hopes to capture moments for viewers to take in when looking at her paintings. While she said the pops of colour she uses may not have existed in the original image, it works in its own way and is part of the creative process.

“I don’t want to necessarily make a replica of exactly what my image looks like…just sort of more my impression of it,” she said. “I want people to stop and catch the moment.”

Hext said she often paints scenes of photos she’s taken while journeying along a highway, as well as portraits.

“I’m trying to push colour and use a lot of colour in my works,” she said. “I want them to still see the paint…that’s it’s not a replica.”

Hext’s work will be on display to the public until May 25, with opening night on May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

