On April 19 tens of thousands celebrated Canadian National Film Day across the Country; hundreds of venues screened films free of charge, including Petrolia’s own Victoria Hall.

Those is attendance to watch Don McKellar’s 2014 film, The Grand Seduction, were in for a huge surprise, one that went over well with the audience.

McKellar included a special reference to Petrolia in the comedy – at the end of the film, actor Brendan Gleeson is standing in front of a large steal tank, which dons the words PETROLIA ATLANTIC.

Coun. Mary-Pat Gleeson said the crowd went nuts during the scene. As it turns out, director Don McKellar has a special connection to Petrolia, and this wasn’t the first time he’s paid a shout-out to the small but mighty southwestern Ontario town.

In Mckellar’s 1998 film Last Night, starring himself, Sandra Oh, Tracy Wright and David Cronenberg, an oil company played a major role in the film. The name he settled on for the company was ‘Petrolia’.

McKellar said the film was commissioned to him by a French Broadcaster as one of ten films about the turn of the millennium. He was selected to represent Canada, and chose to include a few subtle hints to his own personal and family history.

“So when I was thinking for a job for one of the characters, Tracy Wright, my girlfriends at the time, I thought of a gas company,” McKellar said in an email. “When it came to naming that gas company, I thought of my family’s connection to Petrolia.”

When attempting to use the name again for The Grand Seduction, his lawyers said the name was no longer available for use. His way around that was adding Atlantic to the title.

McKellar’s great-grandfather, Robert Stirett, was a merchant in Petrolia and eventually became mayor of Petrolia in 1914. While McKellar has no memory of ever visiting Petrolia, he recalls tales of the town where his family once laid roots, making the place rather mythical in his imagination.

“I grew up with lots of stories about early Petrolia, about bootleggers and hard oilers, about my great-grandfather driving Canada’s first car,” he said. “So to me at least, the name has an almost legendary ring to it.”