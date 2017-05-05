Residents at Lambton Meadowview Villa are ringing in the new season with a Spring Fling this weekend. The event will feature local vendors, a butter tart social and a raffle.

Carolyn Hodges, Recreation and Leisure Supervisor, said the Spring Fling is smaller than their annual Christmas shopping event, as well as a bit more sporadic.

“It’s something we haven’t done in the last several years and we’ve been getting more feedback from some of the people who have come to the pre-Christmas event,” she said.

Hodges said this event will give an opportunity to welcome vendors who may head south during the winter months.

“We’re hoping to have about 20 vendors,” she said. “We decided to give it another try and see how it goes from there.”

There will be a plant sale by Westland Greenhouses with blooms on display, residents’ crafts, and a spring bench that the residents stain.

Hodges said while staff play a role in organizing the event, the Spring Fling is very much driven by the residents; a number of the vendors will be Meadowview Villa residents, and it gives people a chance to interact with the community.

“We have a group of residents that like to do word working, painting and sanding, so we have a weekly program for a craft group,” she said. “In the spring it’s nice to have things like the plant sale and have them invite their family and friends.”

Funds raised will go towards the residents’ council, a group that is open to all of those individuals who live at the long-term care home. Hodges said they make decisions on behalf of the residents regarding activities and concerns, taking suggestions from everyone along the way.

They have their own account with funds that they use towards day trips, special events or other items that may enhance their day-to-day life.

“All the funds are going to go back into the residents’ council for the residents to make a decision on how they wish to spend that,” Hodges said.

IF YOU GO:

When: May 6, 10 a.m. - 2p.m.

Where: Lambton Meadowview Villa

mschilz@postmedia.com