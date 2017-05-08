Petrolia’s Tanner Hibma-Powell won All-Around Champion in her age group over the last weekend of April.

The grade four student attends the All American Flames Gymnastix in Port Huron, and had her final competition of the weekend on Saturday at the 2017 Michigan State Meet in Shelby Township.

Hibma-Powell placed first place on bars with a score of 9.525, first on the beam with a score of 9.375, second on floor with a score of 9.700 and seventh on the vault with 9.150. Her total score came to 37.750 which placed her at the very top of her age division.

Her mother, Bobbi-Jo Powell, said that as a single mother, she is very proud of her daughter’s hard work and dedication. The ten year old has been invited by Michigan USA Gymnastics to attend the 2017 Michigan Champions Banquet.

“She’s attended nine gymnastics meets throughout the season and has brought home seven first place All-Arounds and two second place All-Arounds,” she said in an email. “Her bedroom is decorated with medals and she still have eight more years of gymnastics left in her.”