The VPP held a special performance of Fiddler on the Moose last Wednesday morning, giving Petrolia students the chance to experience the live action musical show at a subsidized cost.

Partnering with their local TD Bank as a sponsor for Theatre Experience for Youth, the VPP put on a condensed version of the first show of their 2017 season for over 200 students. Afterwards, the actors fielded questions in both French and English from the young audience, from how they manage to dance for so long and how they prepared for the show.

Dennis Pellerin, Volunteer Sponsorship Coordinator for the VPP, said it’s important to make arts and theatre more accessible to youth, offering them a deeper understanding of not just what happens on stage, but also behind the scenes.

“It was maybe their first opportunity seeing a live professional show,” he said. “It’s gives them exposure…I think they’re kind of mesmerized by the magic of the theatre.”

Pellerin said giving a question and answer session for the kids can also open up doors for their future.

“We’re maybe engaging some students that may have aspirations to be in some kind of artistic career,” he said. “There’s so many different career opportunities in theatre arts.”

With a regular student ticket costing $27, funding provided from both the VPP and TD Bank meant high school students paid just $10 while elementary school students paid $5.

“We also made it available for any students that didn’t have the means – we made it available to them at no cost,” Pellerin said. “We didn’t want to exclude anybody.”

Pellerin said the special show also means opening up the VPP to a new demographic. Offering a wide range of family friendly and kid oriented shows, he said he hopes to see more families come out to see performances.

Callandra Dendias, Manager of VPP Marketing, said it was a great opportunity to have local kids see what’s happening just down the street from their school.

“We want to get that younger crowd coming out,” she said. “It’s that kind of pride in the community…it’s pretty exciting.”

For those who work on or behind the stage, Dendias said every performer can remember their first show, or the show that truly clicked with them from a young age and made them realize their calling. She said having kids attend these shows can help break down barriers and introduce them to the world of the arts.

“Having that kind of close reach to the cast…it makes it more tangible,” she said. “Sometimes kids have a predetermined notion of what theatre is, and this is like a party on a stage.”

Will Laporte, Branch Manager of TD Bank in Petrolia, said he’s proud of the investment that TD is making towards local youth, theatre and the arts.

“We really look for opportunities to be able to create these opportunities for youth,” he said. “This is a great relationship and it’s a great way to create opportunities for the local youth of our community.”

Dendias said this is the first time the VPP has done something like this, but they plan to continue it later in the season.

“It’s new, and there’s plans to do one more student show for Rockabilly Swingtime,” she said.

