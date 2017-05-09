The Lambton County archives vault will be getting a facelift this month. Renovations are due to start May 15 and are expected to last up to six weeks.

Those renovations have been a long awaited mobile shelving unit, which will allow the archives to store more than double its current capacity.

Archivist Dana Thorne said this is the first major upgrade to the archives since moving to its current location in the 1990’s. This upgrade was made a priority in their 2014 Strategic Plan.

“We’ve added a few standalone shelves throughout the years to get some increased capacity, but this is the first overhaul,” Thorne said.

Thorne said the total cost of renovations will be $206,910, which is being funded by the County of Lambton and the Government of Canada’s Cultural Spaces Fund.

Hours of operation for the archives will remain the same, however, access to archives will be limited while the work takes place until about the end of June.

“We still have books in our reference room, microfilm and our online catalogues,” she said. “We won’t be able to pull form our archival collection because it’s going to be packed up and off-site for the duration of renovations.”

Thorne said the archives are currently at capacity, leaving staff with no place to put new donations.

“It’s a real struggle to find somewhere to store them in our collection storage area,” she said.

With upcoming renovations, she said those donating materials can be assured that they will have plenty of space to make those additions within the vault. The mobile shelving unit will also be much taller than the shelves currently in place, standing 10 shelves high rather than just six.

More space also means more safekeeping for those precious old photographs and documents. Thorne said some archives are being held in a secondary storage room, which doesn’t have temperature and humidity control like the main vault.

“Currently some of our collection is not in that space, so as part of this renovation we’re able to move those records from the secondary storage into the main storage area,” she said. “And we’re

able to repurpose that secondary storage room as a work area and a place to catalogue new material.”

Thorne said the shelving project is an exciting development for the archives and their users.

“We’ve need this for a really long time and it’s a great step forward for the archives and for the county of Lambton to have this great repository for their historical records,” Thorne said.





mschilz@postmedia.com