A public meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23 regarding infrastructure work scheduled for Florence, Kerby and Egan. Residents are invited to ask questions, raise concerns or voice their comments on the road works that will see a total overhaul of the road and sewer system.

The capital project has long been on the town’s to-do list, and Director of Operations Mike Thompson said contractors are keen to start in the next several weeks. Tenders for works came back just two weeks ago, and council awarded tender to Henry Heyink Construction Limited at council Monday night. A report from Thompson said that closing tender for the project will be $1,113,050, which has saved the town $186,953.

“It’s a heads up on what’s going to be going on, timelines of when it starts and when it stops,” he said. “We’re trying to be proactive.”

Thompson said once tender is awarded, they will look to get the ball rolling as soon as possible. He said works could start as soon as within four to six weeks.

The meeting will give residents the opportunity to see the project’s design and layout. The last time works were done on these roads was over 40 years ago.

The town has received grant dollars from the Clean Water Wastewater Fund to help offset the cost of the $2.6 million reconstruction. They were notified in late fall that they would be receiving an amount of $628,917 to use towards the project.

“It’s been on the books for a while and people have been having problems for eight to 10 years,” he said. “We’re getting it done now and we were fortunate enough to get some funding.”

Work is to be completed over two phases, with hopes for completion by late 2018.