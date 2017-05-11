Keep your eyes open for members of the Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital Auxiliary on May 19; they will be canvassing across Petrolia on their annual Tag Day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Joy Smith, vice-president of the hospital’s auxiliary, said this year money is being raised for the Central Cardiac Monitoring System in the CEEH Emergency Department, which costs $50,000. The auxiliary has a goal of raising $16,000.

Smith said residents can find members in various locations in town, including in front of the Tim Hortons, Heidi’s Independent Grocer, the post office and the plaza parking lot. All the funds raised will be funneled directly to Petrolia’s hospital.

“That money is going straight to the hospital, it’s not going anywhere else,” she said.

Smith said that in previous years, the community has shown great support and generosity for the local hospital, especially during years when there were fears it would be shut down.

“It’s amazing how much money 36 women and men can come up with,” she said.

Other equipment bought previously with funds raised by the auxiliary include a bladder scanner and two medical refrigerators.

“It is one of our really good fundraisers that we do every year,” Smith said.

Bob DeRaad, Director of Rural Health and Inpatient Medicine, said they have a huge appreciation towards the group for their efforts.

“We are very thankful for the important contributions of the CEEH Auxiliary,” DeRaad said. “Through CEEH Tag Day and other fundraisers, the auxiliary does an amazing job raising money for the purchase of equipment for our hospital, enhancing care for our patients and families.”