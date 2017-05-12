One person is injured following what Lambton OPP are calling a serious crash Friday morning that has closed Oil Heritage Road at Churchill Line, south of Wyoming.

An asphalt truck and pick-up truck were involved in the collision that damaged a stop sign and scattered asphalt along the road.

OPP advise that the intersection will remain closed until cleanup and repairs are completed.

A re-opening time is not currently known and drivers are asked to take alternate routes until further notice.

More to come.