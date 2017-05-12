The Town of Petrolia discovered damage done to new cement pads that had been poured Thursday morning.

Laurissa Ellsworth, Director of Marketing for the town, said the vandalism likely occurred at some point overnight Thursday.

“We've got the concrete company coming back to see what they can do,” she said. “It's on two separate pads.

Dave Menzies, Director of Facilities, said with framing and labour, the concrete pads can cost between $350 and $400 each.

Ellsworth said with the town's recent efforts to amp up the downtown, the vandalism was disappointing to find. She said things like this don't often happen in the town.

“It's just unfortunate,” she said. “The town's been really working to pump up the appearance.”

Ellsworth said they are asking the individuals responsible to come forward. They are willing to accept volunteer hours to the Town of Petrolia in exchange for the damage and expense caused.

“All we're looking for is whomever to step forward to me via email or phone so that we can make it right,” she said. “It's not without consequence when we do things like this.”

Ellsworth can be reached by phone at (519)882-2350 ext. 231 or by email at lellsworth@petrolia.ca.