After a hike on the Fairbank Nature Trail last Monday night, the First Petrolia Scouts presented Charlie Fairbank with a special thank you gift – a canoe paddle and camping chair, made by the scouts themselves during their woodworking sessions.

Fairbank, who was a scout himself until he was a teenager, helped lead the hike for the beavers, cubs and scouts. Along the way he offered tidbits of information, pointing out the pumping oil wells and gas lines that are scattered amongst the trees and vegetation.

Scout leader Dean McRobert said Fairbank had invited the group to hike the trail a few times now, and they decided it would be a perfect spot to hold their year-end wrap up barbeque. This was the first time the group had come to the trail, but McRobert said he would like to see it become a yearly tradition.

After the hike and barbeque, the group capped the evening off with a special cake dedicated to Canada’s 150th birthday.

Scouts Secretary Loretta McRobert said bringing the kids out into nature like this can help promote a caring and nurturing attitude towards the environment. She said some people may not even realize this trail exists.

“It’s a really nice thing we have here,” she said. “It’s a treasure in our own backyard.”