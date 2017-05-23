Kelly Wilks has big plans for her post-secondary school education – she’s heading to Wilfrid Laurier University in September to study Human Rights and Human Justice. The program will take her abroad where she will study at the University of Sussex in England for three years.

“That’s the kind of thing you want to do before you settle down,” Wilks said.

The Grade 12 LCCVI student is also vying for a Nicol Scholarship. She submitted her application for the scholarship, worth $10,000 USD, and with the American dollar holding strong, the scholarship is worth more than it has been in several years.

But while in previous years several students from the Petrolia high school have been awarded the prestigious scholarship, Wilks said she was surprised to learn that this year there will be only one Nicol Scholarship recipient.

“It must be so difficult… there’s so many amazing applicants,” she said. “It wasn’t too long ago that they were giving out 24.”

Her older sister Lauren was a Nicol Scholarship recipient in 2010. Since that time, Kelly Wilks has been focused on also becoming a recipient.

“This is what everybody kind of hopes for… this is the best of the best.”

Wilks said as someone who is academically inclined, she’s been working not just to achieve good grades, but also to save her money. She currently works three jobs while maintaining a high grade point average and being involved in different school clubs.

She said she can’t imagine attending university without accumulating debt, but receiving the Nicol Scholarship would be a huge help in paying tuition and other upcoming fees.

“We’ve seen the history of the scholarship… it’s a huge honour to be considered and recognized for what you’ve put into your school work,” Wilks said. “To only have one (recipient), it’s just crazy.”

The scholarship fund has lasted longer than originally expected. Principal Linda Jared said it was expected to endure for 25 years, but 2017 will mark 30 years of the Nicol Scholarship.

“In the times when the stock market was very strong and the folks handling the money were very fortunate… the investments were making good returns,” Jared said. “It’s a very important thing for our community and there are families for whom post-secondary would be very challenging without that support.”

Those operating the foundation went back to the courts and asked for the scholarship to be continued beyond the original allotted time.

In accordance with Harold Nicol’s will, each year the town receives a lump sum for the library and Victoria Hall. For the last two years, the Town of Petrolia gave the scholarship fund a boost by returning an amount of $10,000 USD.

Jared said the Nicol Foundation had decided on giving just one scholarship this year to conserve their funds and continue what has now become a tradition at LCCVI.

“They’ve told us there would be only one scholarship this year,” she said. “This is the number that will allow the fund to continue in perpetuity.”

Previous Nicol scholar Lindsay Core started a campaign last August, reaching out to former Nicol Scholars and setting up a fund for future scholarships.

Core said there are about 400 of Nicol recipients around the world, and tracking them down is no easy task. But after seeing only three scholarship recipients last year, she decided it was time to take action.

“I noticed the decrease in the number of scholarships every year… I had been thinking about doing something for a number of years,” she said. “Suddenly I felt the fire under my feet to actually act on it.”

Core has used social media to find some of the scholars. She said she’s had positive reaction, and within days of creating a Facebook page had 60 former scholars join the campaign. She’s hoping to keep the word spreading so those who may not have any contact to Lambton County can find out too. While the campaign is happening mostly through social media, she has plans to make that message more visible within the community, including a presence at the Petrolia Fall Fair in September.

“It’s kind of hit a plateau,” she said. “Translating the idea into donations has been a bit of a struggle.”

She said the scholarship has had a huge impact not just on the school but also on the community. She has since partnered with the Sarnia Community Foundation, which offers the campaign a number of resources to help with the cause.

“It’s made it so much easier,” she said, adding that this allows them to receive online donations and give tax receipts to donors.

While Core had originally hoped to see funding come from former recipients, she has now expanded the reach to local residents and businesses.

“I’m hoping that not just Nicol scholars and their families will donate to this fund, but the greater community,” she said. “There’s a ripple effect… all of these kids who know that the Nicol Scholarship is a possibility and as a byproduct of that, are involved in the community.”

While Core said they haven’t raised enough funds to contribute to another scholarship in 2017, she has hopes they will have accumulated enough to offer another scholarship in 2018.

“I think it would be such a shame to see not only support for those individual students to disappear… but also the greater value,” Core said. “Even if there were only one or two [scholarships]… that would be better than nothing.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.nicol-scholarship.com.

