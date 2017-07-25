When Regina Gudelis sits down to paint, she doesn’t always know where the brushstrokes are going to take her, but just being in front of a canvas always manages to pull something out of her. She describes her artwork as expressive and abstract, it is emotional and created from in the inside out.

“I find that sometimes, I don’t have anything in my mind,” she said. “When your mind is empty, you can just make marks and colours and shapes, and the subject will sometimes come out.”

Paintings line the walls of her home, some big and some small, each with different colours that pop and catch the eye, or in black and white. Her piece called ‘Melissa’s Horse’ is what won her first prize at the juried art show at Victoria Hall in 2015. She has also been commissioned by Bluewater Health, painting an eight foot tall piece in the main lobby that is dedicated to organ donors.

And to those who question the validity of abstract painting, uttering comments like ‘my kid could do that’, she has only one response.

“Maybe your kid could paint it, but you can’t,” she said. “Children are so free…when you get older you think you have to stay in the lines.”

Gudelis said there is a science behind abstract painting, one that she has studied meticulously over the course of her life.

Originally from Lithuania, Gudelis came to Canada when she was 13. She began painting after she had children and soon fell in love with using watercolours.

“I just wanted to go outside and do something,” she said. “I found that art really interested me.”

She took four years of sculpture at Lambton College, and even studied under the famous abstract artist Steven Aimone at Florida’s Atlantic Centre for the Arts.

“We slept there, ate there and painted there,” she said with a laugh. “I miss that now, since we’ve gotten older.”

Gudelis said some of the artists she looks up to include Rothko, Franz Kline and Harold Towne, but Aimone had significant impact on her as an artist.

“He was a big influence on my art, and he was a very good mentor,” she said. “I found it was so exhilarating to be taught by him…people would come from all over the world to study under him."

Now, Gudelis said her medium of choice has shifted to acrylic, but she still goes back every so often to her watercolours.

“I think I do my best intuitive paintings in acrylic,” she said.

She’s often inspired by nature and the human experience, but rarely paints from what is in front of her – most comes from her mind’s eye or from a memory. She said through yoga and meditation she would often find things popping into her head rather suddenly.

Her artwork will be on display in Petrolia at Victoria Hall over the month of August, with the official opening and meeting with Gudelis on August 1.

“It’s so healing to paint, and being one with what you paint in that moment,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to showing my paintings in Petrolia.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Meet the artist August 1 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Victoria Hall

mschilz@postmedia.com