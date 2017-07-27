After an urgent call-out for donors in June, the Canadian Blood Services has replenished its resources significantly, but the organization isn’t sitting on its laurels. Territory manager Stephanie Wilkinson said summer is often a difficult time of year in gathering resources.

“The response from the region and across the country was tremendous,” she said. “We’re no longer at a critical level, but we know the summer will continue to be a challenging time.”

Wilkinson said the organization is continuing to work to ensure that all of its blood donor clinics are operating at capacity, but that challenge can sometimes be daunting during the summer months.

“There’s lots of activities going on in the summer so it can be difficult to compete for the attention of folks,” she said. “Patients don’t get a summer holiday from their need for blood.”

The Canadian Blood Services has been working to spread the word on upcoming clinics, and Wilkinson said with only four per cent of eligible people currently donating, she hopes to see more new faces come out to donate.

“We know new donors are critical to meeting Canada’s future blood needs,” she said.

Wilkinson said it’s important for the Services to have blood resources available. She added that most people don’t realize that at some point in their life they may need a blood product.

“Almost 50 per cent of us could need one at some point in our lives,” she said. “There’s a huge gap there… if you need a blood product, there’s no substitute, you are reliant on a voluntary donor coming into a clinic.”

Wilkinson said in communities like Petrolia there are a number of highly committed donors that she hopes to see continue, but she wants first-time donors to know that giving blood isn’t a scary experience. She encourages newcomers to bring a friend or family member who may have donated previously.

“I would say give it a try… it’s a way better experience than you might be thinking,” she said. “Our staff are fantastic and we have wonderful volunteers who will walk you through the entire process.”

Wilkinson said that despite some clinics being held during the summer months, they want residents to know they always need support, no matter the time of year.

Canadian Blood Services come to Petrolia for a clinic about six times a year – their next clinic is set for Monday, July 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at New Life Assembly Church.

Wilkinson said they need at least 120 additional people to sign up and come out that day. You can do so by visiting www.blood.ca or calling 1-888-2DONATE.

