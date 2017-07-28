It’s not every day you get to tear apart a car. But if you’re attending the Junior Firefighter program, you get to do just that.

Two programs running over the course of July will see 19 kids learn what it takes to be firefighter. Public educator Hilaire Hudson said some of the skills they learn include CPR and first aid, fire extinguisher training and how to operate a hydrant.

They also learn rescue techniques and had to complete an obstacle course while blindfolded.

“They’re so brave,” she said. “And they’ve been very good at following the rules.”

Hudson said when it comes to junior firefighters, they don’t dumb it down for the kids, it’s the real thing, and that’s how it should be.

“We’re doing real training here, this is what firefighters have to do,” she said. “We’re showing them that they can do this.”

This is the second year that the female-only program has run at the fire department, giving young girls an opportunity to see what the life of a firefighter is like in a more comfortable environment.

Alyssa, a 12-year-old from Petrolia, said she signed up because it looked interesting and she wanted to try something new.

“And you get to tear apart cars,” she said with a laugh.

Sivana, 13, and Michayla, 12, said this was the second year they’ve taken part in the Junior Firefighter program. Sivana’s father is a firefighter that used to work with the Petrolia and North Enniskillen Fire Department.

All three girls said after learning what they had in the course, they would certainly consider becoming a volunteer firefighter later.

“I’ll definitely volunteer in the future,” Alyssa said, adding that they’ve learned a lot of life skills, even how to use a defibrillator.

Hudson said all the participants will be walking away with certifications and great experience, even learning to use a spreader and the jaws of life on a vehicle supplied by local auto wreckers.

She said some of the tasks were difficult, especially the obstacle course, but all six of the girls completed the task, boosting their confidence and proving that they can take on tasks like this.

“It was difficult, but we’re better for it,” she said. “It’s definitely character building.”

