The Town of Petrolia have announced water restrictions due to some maintenance work that is taking place at the Bright’s Grove Water Treatment Plant.

Mike Thompson, Director of Operations for the town, said maintenance includes installing new strainers and fixing issues with their SCADA software.

“It’s the brains behind the operations, it runs all the pumps and filtration systems,” he said. “It communicates between the plant, the booster station and the tower…we’re just having some issues."

Thompson said the town had made a bylaw several years ago to enact water restrictions when necessary. The restriction asks residents to limit use of non-essential water activities, including lawn and plant watering, during certain hours. The hours in which residents can maintain regular use are between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Those premises with even number addresses can use water during specified hours on even numbered days, and those odd number addresses can on those odd numbered days.

Thompson said this is something the city of Sarnia does all year, and it has prompted some discussion in the office in considering it to be a regular thing. At the moment, the restrictions will be in place until further notice. Thompson said they have reached out to Enniskillen Township, Oil Springs and Dawn-Euphemia, all of who do not have a bylaw to speak to water restrictions.

“We thought it would be prudent to put it out and have people not water their lawn so much,” he said. “It’s to conserve water…our reservoirs are full and our tower is full, and we’re able to get water from LAAWS to fill the gap.”